Drishyam 2's makers hosted a success party for the movie's stellar box office performance. Ajay Devgn's movie crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark in its second week. The success party was attended by the full star cast of the film. Watch Video.

Drishyam 2 success party: The Bollywood superhit movie Drishyam 2's makers hosted a success party for the movie's stellar box office performance. Ajay Devgn's movie crossed the Rs. 150 crore mark in its second week. The success party was attended by the full star cast of the film, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta with her husband. superstar Ajay Devgn in her casual look, and Shriya Saran also looked beautiful in a baby pink off-shoulder dress. Watch the video to see and learn more about the night. Watch Video.