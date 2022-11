"Despite being such a big actor, he has always made me feel comfortable," says television and Bollywood actress Ishita Dutta, who plays Ajay Devgan's daughter in Drishyam Franchises.Watch Video

Ishita Dutta Shares her bond with Ajay Devgn: "Despite being such a big actor, he has always made me feel comfortable," says television and Bollywood actress Ishita Dutta, who plays Ajay Devgan's daughter in Drishyam Franchises. In a candid interview with Bollywoolife, Ishita praised Ajay fiercely. The actress said that 'in the beginning, she was very scared, but now she enjoys working with Ajay Devgan.' Drishyam 2 is currently rocking the cinema houses, and Ishita's acting in the film is being praised all around. Watch Video.