Ajay Devgn New 'King of Bollywood': The year 2022 has been a great year for Ajay Devgan. This year he has been part of consecutive blockbuster films, including Rajamouli's RRR, Runway 34, and Aliya Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiyawadi. These films had huge box office collections and have earned their place among the biggest hits of the year 2022. At the same time, his film Drishyam is doing extremely well in theaters. Ajay plays the role of the protagonist in this film. The film is just a few steps away from entering the 100-crore club. and hence a new achievement. And with this, Ajay will have another blockbuster film to his name this year. Without a doubt, Ajay ruled the theatre like a king in 2022.