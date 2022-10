The much-awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 has been released, and it is quite interesting. The movie is slated to release on 18th November 2022.

In 2015, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam had hit the big screens. The film, which was a remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, did very well at the box office. Now, a sequel to it titled Drishyam 2 is all set to release on 18th November 2022. The trailer of the movie has been released, and it is quite interesting. It once again looks like a cat and mouse game between Vijay Salgaonkar and Meera Deshmukh. This time, we also have an interesting new character which is being played by Akshaye Khanna. The sequel to the original Malayalam film was released on OTT, but the Hindi remake sequel will get a theatrical release. Let’s wait and watch what response Drishyam 2 will get at the box office.