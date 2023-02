Drishyam is a classic suspenseful film with strong acting, captivating audiences globally with its well-crafted script and masterful direction by Jeethu Joseph. Starring Mohanlal. A must-see.

Drishyam goes global: Drishyam, a Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, has become a massive hit with its blend of drama, suspense, and emotion. The film's success is attributed to its well-crafted script, strong performances, and engaging storytelling. Mohanlal's portrayal of Georgekutty has received widespread praise, and director Jeethu Joseph has been commended for his masterful storytelling. With remakes in several languages and international recognition, Drishyam is set to continue entertaining audiences for years to come. Whether you're a fan of suspenseful drama or engaging storytelling, this film is a must-see.