Ajay Devgn is a master of South film remakes: Ajay Devgn was a popular and well-known name among Bollywood heroes in the 1990s. Still, fans are crazy for him and for his movies. His perfect physique, different looks, dusky color, and the especially thoughtful lineup of his superhit movies prove that he is a true star. Singham is all set for his upcoming movies, Drishyam 2 and Thank God. Ajay now prefers to remake superhit films from South cinema. His super hot movie Singham was a remake of the Tamil movie Singam, starring Suriya and Anushka Shetty. The Malayalam film Kakakuyil inspired his superhit film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. In this video, we are showing you Ajay Devgn's hit movies which are inspired by South cinema, proving that he is a master of South remakes. Watch Video.