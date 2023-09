Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' is all set to create waves in the headlines after the blockbuster success of Pathaan and Jawan. Watch the video to know all the details.

Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film 'Dunki' is all geared up to create waves at the box office, following the phenomenal success of his previous blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. With a captivating storyline, stellar performances, and breathtaking action sequences, 'Dunki' promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences worldwide. Building on the success of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', 'Dunki' is expected to break records and set new benchmarks in the world of Indian cinema. The film has already generated immense buzz and anticipation among fans, who are eagerly waiting to witness Shah Rukh Khan's magic on the big screen once again. The film is scheduled to be released on 22 December 2023. Dunki is said to be a comedy-drama about a common man who embarks on an illegal journey to the United States. The film is inspired by the true story of the "Donkey Flight" racket, which involves Indian migrants illegally flying to the US via Canada. Watch the video to know more.