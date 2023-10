Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu's cold war with the paparazzi seems to continue even now, as the actress was spotted last evening at the popular eatery and looked a tad bit irked with the paparazzi. The actress was seen irritatingly telling the photographers to get off her way and let her in the car, and this attitude of Taapsee is facing her a lot of criticism. In the video, you can see Taapsee being least interested by getting clicked and telling the paparazzi to move back from her way and said, " You guys will say I pushed you". Taapsee was miffed by the photographers when she was accused of arriving late at an event where they asked her to wait and get clicked for two minutes, and she mentioned being late. The photographers told her that they had been waiting for hours to get her clicked and she should at least respect that, while Taapsee fought back, saying she wasn't late and had arrived on time.