Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, has left his fans eagerly awaiting the release date of the highly anticipated "Dunki" trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, has kept his fans in suspense as he continues to keep the release date of the "Dunki" trailer under wraps. With his signature charm and enigmatic persona, SRK has left his fans eagerly anticipating this upcoming trailer. As the curiosity grows, fans are buzzing with excitement, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of what promises to be another cinematic masterpiece from the King Khan himself.Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film 'Dunki' is all geared up to create waves at the box office, following the phenomenal success of his previous blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.Building on the success of 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', 'Dunki' is expected to break records and set new benchmarks in the world of Indian cinema. The film has already generated immense buzz and anticipation among fans, who are eagerly waiting to witness Shah Rukh Khan's magic on the big screen once again. The film is scheduled to be released on 22 December 2023.