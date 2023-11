The first video of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Dunki has finally been released and after watching the video, people's ...

The first video of Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Dunki has finally been released and after watching the video, people's expectations from the film have increased even more. Let us tell you that Drop 1 of the film was released on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Action, dance, and comedy are all going to be seen in the movie. Shah Rukh's different look is seen in Drop 1. Well, in such a situation, people will be eagerly waiting for the film. Apart from Shahrukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in important roles in the movie. For more information please watch the video.