Rajkumar Hirani opens his heart out in an exclusive chat with BL as he praises his Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan.

Rajkumar Hirani calls himself a very shy person when it comes to praising his Dunki actor Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar is winning hearts with his endearing performance in Dunki is being hailed by his filmmaker as 'LOVE' and we cannot agree more. In an exclusive interview with BL, Raju Hirani said how he falls short of words to praise SRK, but his writer Abhijat had summoned it up very nicely. Rajkumar said," Shah Rukh is love, he makes everyone happy, he spreads happiness around, even on the sets of he sits with one somehow person, he spends more than half hour with him or her, he only knows how to make people happy. I really enjoyed working with SRK a lot".

Dunki has been doing exceptionally well at the box office and fans cannot stop raving about how good the film is.