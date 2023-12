Dunki box office collection: Rajkumar Hirani exclusively talks with BL if casting superstar Shah Rukh Khan in his film has been beneficial or not.

Rajkumar Hirani is happy with the way Dunki has been perceived. He is not a filmmaker who is worried about the box office figures. But yes good numbers give him the high and why not. Raju Hirani got exclusively candid with BL where we quizzed the filmmaker if casting superstars in his movies is beneficial. Rajkumar Hirani says," You want maximum people to watch your film but your choice is always clear that whoever you cast should fit for the role. And if you cast with the thought that he has a good history with the box office but he isn't fit for the role, then that film will be a disaster. Correct casting is very important and if the actor is a superstar than it's like 'sone pe suhaaga'. I have been fortunate to work with the leads who are great actors and stars, so I definitely get that benefit." Dunki has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. So far Shah Rukh Khan's has made 350 crore at the box office overseas.