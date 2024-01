Dunki Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan asked Rajkumar Hirani to do a film with him after Sanju, the filmmaker revealed an interesting conversation between him and the superstar in an exclusive interview with BL.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is one of the most endearing films of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan as Hardy won hearts as after Pathaan and Jawan it was just a breath of fresh air to see the superstar in a romantic role all over again. It took decades for Rajkumar and Shah Rukh to come together. In an exclusive interaction with BL, Rajkumar Hirani revealed how he and the superstar have been wanting to work together but they couldn't find the perfect time. And Dunki was the one they both loved it. Revealing how after Sanju Jawan star asked Raju to do a film soon as they both are aging. And we are glad they both did Dunki together.

