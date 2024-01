In the web series 'Aashram,' Vikram Kochhar opens up about his experience working with the humble and emotional Bobby Deol. ...

In the web series 'Aashram,' Vikram Kochhar opens up about his experience working with the humble and emotional Bobby Deol. In this exclusive interview, Vikram shares insights into their collaboration, highlighting Bobby Deol's remarkable humility and emotional depth. Through heartfelt conversations, Vikram reveals the bond he formed with Bobby Deol on set. He describes Bobby Deol's down-to-earth nature and the way he effortlessly brings emotions to his character, making every scene impactful. Vikram's admiration for Bobby Deol shines through as he discusses their shared moments of laughter and the intense scenes they worked on together. He emphasizes Bobby Deol's ability to create a comfortable working environment, allowing the entire cast to give their best performances. So get ready to witness the magic of 'Aashram' as Vikram Kochhar shares his firsthand experience of working with the humble and emotionally captivating Bobby Deol.