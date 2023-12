The year 2023 has proved to be very good for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. The actor has given many movies ...

The year 2023 has proved to be very good for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. The actor has given many movies and each movie has created a different record at the box office. Today another much awaited movie of Shahrukh Khan has been released. Fans are seen celebrating the release of Dunki. People are excited for the first day first show of Dunki and are seen dancing, singing and playing drums outside the cinema hall. In this movie of Shahrukh, other actors including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in important roles. Dunki is becoming a craze among the fans. People have a lot of expectations from the film and the film can do wonders at the box office too. For more information please watch the video.