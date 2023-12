Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's movie Dunki has been released and people have high expectations from the movie. The review of ...

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's movie Dunki has been released and people have high expectations from the movie. The review of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee's movie is out and people are liking the movie a lot. People are not tired of praising the movie and are calling the movie emotional and superhit. Not only the storyline but people are also liking the songs of the movie. In such a situation, it remains to be seen whether the movie will be able to compete with Pathaan and Jawan at the box office or not. Celebration of fans can be seen outside the movie hall since this morning. Fans are seen celebrating the release of Dunki. People are excited for the first day first show of Dunki and are seen dancing, singing and playing drums outside the cinema hall. For more information please watch the video.