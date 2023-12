After the super successful movies Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is eagerly waiting for his third release of the ...

After the super successful movies Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is eagerly waiting for his third release of the year, Dunki. He teamed up with Rajkumar Hirani, who directed blockbusters like 3 Idiots, PK, and Sanju, for this social comedy about illegal immigration. Dunki is actually an Indianized version of the term "donkey route," which refers to the routes taken by illegal immigrants when crossing international borders. With just ten days left until its worldwide release on December 21, Shah Rukh finally revealed the emotional meaning behind the film's title this morning. He took to his social media accounts and shared a teaser for Dunki Drop 5, which is the promotional video for the song "O Maahi." In the caption, he explained, "Because everyone keeps asking, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being separated from your loved ones. And when you're with them, you wish the moment could last forever. O Maahi O Maahi...feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today!" The 13-second teaser shows SRK standing in a desert, striking his signature pose, wearing an all-black outfit. The clip also mentions that it's a promo version and that the film has a different version. Sung by Arijit Singh, the official release date for the song is still unknown. The first two songs, "Lutt Putt Gaya" and "Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se," have received a positive response from fans.