Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose in Dubai has set the stage on fire, and fans can't get enough of it. Not only did he mesmerize the audience with his majestic recreation, but he also had everyone grooving to his chart-topping songs. The superstar's electrifying performance left fans in awe of his star power and had them cheering for more. From his signature moves to his captivating presence, Shah Rukh Khan proved once again why he is the king of Bollywood. With his infectious energy and undeniable charm, he created an unforgettable experience for all his fans in Dubai. It's no wonder that people are going gaga over his performance and eagerly awaiting his next big screen appearance. SRK continues to be an icon, captivating hearts wherever he goes.In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan films Pathaan and Jawan made a lot of money in the UAE circuit. He is the biggest Indian actor overseas and his movies are watched a lot in that belt. Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others will be clashing with Salaar at the box office in last week of December.