Shah Rukh Khan, the charismatic "Dunki" star, has once again left his fans in awe with his impeccable airport style. In a video that has gone viral, SRK can be seen rocking a trendy and effortlessly cool look as he makes his way through the airport. With his signature charm and suave demeanor, Shah Rukh Khan proves that he's not just the king of the silver screen but also a style icon. Fans couldn't help but gush over his fashion choices, from his perfectly tailored outfit to his stylish accessories. The video captures the attention of social media users, who quickly shared it across various platforms, praising the superstar's fashion sense. It's no surprise that SRK's airport style has become a topic of conversation among his dedicated fanbase. Shah Rukh Khan continues to set trends and inspire fashion enthusiasts with his impeccable style. Whether he's on the red carpet or at the airport, he always manages to make a statement and leave a lasting impression.