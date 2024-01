Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar, was recently captured in a photo with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. This photo and a ...

Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar, was recently captured in a photo with his manager, Pooja Dadlani. This photo and a video of their interaction have become quite popular and have gone viral on the internet. People are always curious to see what their favorite celebrities are up to, and this news about Shah Rukh Khan has definitely caught everyone's attention. Shah Rukh Khan's success is truly remarkable! He is known as the "King of Bollywood" and has achieved immense fame and popularity not only in India but also internationally. With his charismatic personality, incredible acting skills, and dedication to his craft, Shah Rukh Khan has won the hearts of millions of fans around the world. He has starred in numerous blockbuster movies and has received countless awards for his outstanding performances. What's even more impressive is his journey from being a television actor to becoming one of the biggest stars in the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan's success story is truly inspiring and a testament to his hard work and talent. I