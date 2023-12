Shah Rukh Khan is back and he's slaying the airport fashion game. Shah Rukh Khan made a super stylish entrance ...

Shah Rukh Khan is back and he's slaying the airport fashion game. Shah Rukh Khan made a super stylish entrance at the airport, and netizens are swooning over him, calling him the "king of Bollywood." In the video, SRK can be seen rocking a chic and casual outfit, exuding his trademark charm and charisma. His suave sunglasses and confident smile are enough to make hearts skip a beat. It's no wonder why he's earned the title of the "king of Bollywood". The paparazzi couldn't get enough of his star power, and fans on social media are going gaga over his stylish arrival. They're showering him with compliments and expressing their love and admiration for the superstar. SRK has always been known for his impeccable fashion sense and his ability to effortlessly carry any look. Whether it's a red carpet event or a casual airport appearance, he knows how to turn heads and leave a lasting impression.