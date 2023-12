Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the Dunki trailer lighting up Burj Khalifa was absolutely priceless. It was such an incredible ...

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the Dunki trailer lighting up Burj Khalifa was absolutely priceless. It was such an incredible sight to see the trailer projected on that massive structure, grabbing everyone's attention. The excitement in the air was electric as fans gathered around, eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their beloved superstar's reaction. And let me tell you, Shah Rukh Khan's excitement was contagious! His eyes were shining with joy, and a huge smile adorned his face. You could truly feel his awe and appreciation for the grandeur of the moment. It was such a powerful way to promote his film, and the video of his reaction went viral in no time. Fans couldn't stop talking about his genuine and heartfelt response. It just goes to show the immense love and support he receives from his fans. This unforgettable moment will be etched in the memories of fans and movie lovers for years to come. It's a shining example of the magic of cinema and the impact it can have on people. Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the Dunki trailer lighting up Burj Khalifa truly showcased his star power and the unwavering adoration he receives from his fans.