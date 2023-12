The year 2023 has proved to be very good for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. Many of King Khan's movies have ...

The year 2023 has proved to be very good for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. Many of King Khan's movies have become hits and have set a new record at the box office. Recently the actor has been in the headlines for his upcoming movie Dinky. The actor was recently seen promoting the movie in Dubai. A small quiz was played with King Khan in which he had to think of the celebrity's name and tell what came to his mind. The actor is known for his witty style in interviews, hence he has given very entertaining answers about all the actors. Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has also recently made her debut in Bollywood. For more information please watch the video.