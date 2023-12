Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu's Katra on December 11 must have been a truly special ...

Shah Rukh Khan's visit to Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu's Katra on December 11 must have been a truly special experience. It's wonderful to see how celebrities like him take the time to seek blessings before important events in their lives, like the release of his upcoming film, 'Dunki'. Offering prayers to the goddess is a deeply personal and meaningful experience for many, and it's heartwarming to know that Shah Rukh Khan took the time to connect with his spiritual side. It shows his humility and gratitude. Dunki, starring Shah Rukh, along with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others, is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 21. Recently, Shah Rukh dropped a Dunki Drop 5 which is a song called O Maahi. It is a promotional romantic number sung by Arijit Singh. Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics and Pritam scored the music. The film is reportedly budgeted at ₹120 crore, including the marketing cost.