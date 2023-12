Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, has set off on a star-studded journey to Dubai for the grand promotion ...

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, has set off on a star-studded journey to Dubai for the grand promotion of his upcoming film, Dunki. The airport was abuzz with excitement as fans and media gathered to catch a glimpse of the charismatic actor. Dressed in his signature style, Shah Rukh Khan turned heads with his impeccable fashion sense and charming smile. Known for his larger-than-life presence on screen, he is all set to mesmerize the audience once again in Dunki. The film, directed by a renowned filmmaker, promises to be a blockbuster with its captivating storyline and stellar cast. As Shah Rukh Khan embarks on this promotional tour, fans can't wait to see him in action and witness the magic he brings to the silver screen. Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is the next big thing on box office. Theatre owners are over the moon with the way Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is preforming and they have the same or let's say even better expectations from Rajkumar Hirani's film. As the movie is nearing it release makers have started their preparations to make sure that Dunki becomes the highest grosser of this year. We already informed you how the Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kushal starrer has created storm at the US box office and now we hear that just like Tiger 3, Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki too has achieved a big milestone.