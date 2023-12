2023 has proved to be very good for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. Recently the actor's much awaited movie Dunky has ...

2023 has proved to be very good for Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. Recently the actor's much awaited movie Dunky has been released and the craze for the film is increasing rapidly. Many big actors including Shahrukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu are seen in important roles in the movie. The movie is getting good response at the box office. Last night, a gathering of fans was seen outside Shahrukh Khan's house Mannat. King Khan came to greet everyone and also thanked everyone for the success of the movie. Well, this is not the first time that Shahrukh has come out for his fans, even before this he is often seen doing so. For more information please watch the video.