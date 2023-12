Vikram Kochhar takes us on a delightful journey behind the scenes of Dunki, giving us a sneak peek into the ...

Vikram Kochhar takes us on a delightful journey behind the scenes of Dunki, giving us a sneak peek into the laughter-filled moments that made the filming experience truly memorable. Vikram shares heartwarming anecdotes of the cast and crew bonding over funny incidents and inside jokes. Their infectious laughter and playful banter created an incredible atmosphere on set, making the filming process an absolute joy. Through his stories, Vikram paints a vivid picture of the camaraderie and friendship that blossomed on the Dunki sets. It's evident that the cast and crew formed a tight-knit family, supporting and uplifting each other throughout the filming journey. The film is aptly described as heartwarming, which will leave you teary-eyed. Shah Rukh Khan's performance in the movie is hugely appreciated. The way Rajkumar Hirani has presented every character in the movie is surreal. Besides moviegoers and film critics, even Bollywood celebrities are lauding the film.