Dunki star Vikram Kochhar hails Shah Rukh Khan as the ultimate mentor | Exclusive Interview

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Dunki star Vikram Kochhar revealed his exhilarating experience of sharing screen space with none other than the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. He expressed his admiration for Khan, referring to him as an "ultimate mentor." According to Kochhar, working alongside Khan was an invaluable learning experience. The chemistry between the two actors on the set of Dunki was palpable, and Kochhar shared that Khan's presence brought out the best in him. The camaraderie and support they shared created a positive and inspiring environment, making every moment on set truly memorable. As the interview unfolded, it became evident that Kochhar's respect and admiration for Khan go beyond their professional collaboration. Kochhar's heartfelt words shed light on the profound impact Khan has had on his career and personal growth.