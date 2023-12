The trailer of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's movie Donkey has been released today and people's expectations have increased a lot ...

The trailer of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's movie Donkey has been released today and people's expectations have increased a lot after watching the trailer. From the common man to the big stars of Bollywood, everyone is giving their feedback about the trailer. Recently, Boman Irani was spotted during an event where he was asked about the trailer of King Khan. The actor has praised Shahrukh Khan and the trailer of the movie. The actor has also shared many things about Rajkumar Hirani. Let us tell you that the movie includes many big actors including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others. Shahrukh will be seen in both young and old roles in the movie. For more information please watch the video