Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Dunki' trailer, is finally out.The movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also features Taaspee Pannu, Vicky ...

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Dunki' trailer, is finally out.The movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani, also features Taaspee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others in key roles. The movie will release in theatres on December 21 alongside Prabhas' 'Salaar.' Soon after the trailer, which is being referred to as the Drop 4 released, fans were quick to express their happiness for the same.Fans were quick to share their excitement for the upcoming film and hailed King Khan for his impeccable acting skills. Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is slated to release worldwide on 21st December 2023. Watch the video to know more.