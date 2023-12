The trailer of Bollywood's King Khan i.e. Shahrukh Khan's much awaited film Dunky is finally going to be released and ...

The trailer of Bollywood's King Khan i.e. Shahrukh Khan's much awaited film Dunky is finally going to be released and people are eagerly waiting for the trailer. Finally the wait of the fans is about to end and in the meantime a new update has come out regarding the trailer of the film. The trailer will be released on 5th December i.e. Tuesday at 12 noon. SRK is going to be seen in two looks in the trailer of the film Donkey and will be seen in the role of a young and an old man. The trailer will start with Shahrukh Khan's train scene. Shahrukh will be seen in his old look in this scene. Let us tell you that the story of the film will make you emotional. Apart from Shahrukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani will be seen in important roles in the film. The film is going to be released in theaters on December 21. For more information please watch the video.