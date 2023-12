Dunki Vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan or Prabhas, check out who will rule the box office

Get ready for an epic showdown as fans of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas go head-to-head in the ultimate battle of Dunki vs. Salaar. The excitement is palpable as fans passionately support their favorite actors, creating a buzz in the entertainment world. With both stars having a massive fan following, this clash promises to be a thrilling spectacle that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned as the battle unfolds, and let the Dunki vs. Salaar rivalry ignite the Bollywood fandom like never before.Indian film industry is gearing up for the clash of the year with Salaar Vs Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film will take on the combo of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. There is a massive difference in the budget of the movies. Salaar is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores while Dunki's production costs are close to Rs 95 crores maximum. In fact, it is one of the recent SRK films with a minimal budget. Trade experts feel that both films will lose business to the extent of 30 per cent due to the clash. As of now, Dunki is leading over Salaar in the Hindi belt.