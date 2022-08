Duranga: Drashti Dhami gets candid on her new show which is the official remake of Flower Of The Evil a hit Korean drama [Exclusive]

Duranga has come out today on Zee5 starring Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah. The show is the official remake of the Korean superhit series Flower Of Evil. The original one starred Lee Jong-gi and Moon Chae-won. In an interview Drashti Dhami told us that she did not watch the original as she wanted to deliver a performance that was not even remotely influenced by the original. The actress said that she has watched a few K-Dramas but finds the whole process of watching and reading subtitles a bit exhausting. Check out the interview...