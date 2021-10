Celebrities spotted, many big stars from Kajol Devgan to Mouni Roy snapped at the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

Celebrity Durga Puja: The holy festival of Durga Puja is at its end and in the last two days, many big stars from Kajol Devgan to Mouni Roy have come to the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Naagin fame Mouni Roy was looking very beautiful in this golden color saree, Watch the video to know more.