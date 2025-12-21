Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi: Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry REACT to viral wedding rumours [Exclusive]

Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry on"Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi", love, marriages and more.

Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry's magical chemistry lights up Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi. The actors talk about the fun they had while working together in the movie, and how they had a great time. The wit of Sanjay Mishra and the presence of Mahima gave us the fun ride. The actors also share their experiences during the making of the movie, revealing several fun BTS stories.

The laughter-filled story of "Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi" promises to entertain the audience and become their favorite.