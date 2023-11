Get ready to witness a historic moment in Delhi this Dussehra 2023 as the fierce and talented star of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut, takes center stage to become the first woman to ignite the towering effigy of Ravana.

Get ready to witness a historic moment in Delhi this Dussehra 2023 as the fierce and talented star of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut, takes center stage to become the first woman to ignite the towering effigy of Ravana. This groundbreaking event is set to captivate the city and make headlines around the nation. With her unparalleled passion and dedication, Kangana Ranaut has consistently pushed boundaries in the film industry, and now she's breaking barriers in the realm of cultural celebrations. This year Kangana is going to celebrate Dussehra in Delhi at Red Fort. The actress will be participating in the tradition of Ravan Dahan and will be the first woman to burn effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramleela. Usually, this has been done by the Prime Minister of India but since he was busy this year with the election, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee has decided to invite women to mark the recently passed Women's Reservation Bill. While a whole lot of celebrities will be attending the grand event, Kangana has been chosen to do the Ravan Dahan.