EID 2022: Salman Khan- Shehnaaz Gill to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, list of best dressed celebrities at Arpita Khan Sharma’s party

Shehnaaz Gill, Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh, celebrities spotted at Arpita Khan's Eid party 2022. Sunny Leone snapped in traditional looks beautiful in Anarkali.

Arpita Khan EID Party: In Bollywood, the Eid party has always made headlines, in the same way, this time Arpita Khan's party is constantly getting hype. Big stars of Bollywood were seen at Arpita Khan's Eid party 2022. Everyone from Kangana Ranaut to Shahnaz Gill reached this party. While Shehnaaz Gill, who was called Katrina Kaif of Punjab, was seen in a black traditional suit. Bollywood actress Sunny Leone also looked very beautiful in traditional attire. Not only this, but Bhaijaan himself also came to enhance the beauty of the party in a black shirt. Apart from this, Bollywood's famous couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also came to attend the party. Ranveer Singh wore a colorful shirt while Mrs. Singh choose to wear a black velvet semi-traditional attire.