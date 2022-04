Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz and ’s Veer heroine Zareen Khan have teamed up for a song titled Eid Ho Jayegi. It’s a romantic song set in the backdrop of Eid. Umar and Zareen are looking wonderful together in the track, and their fans can’t stop praising their chemistry. A fan tweeted, “I really enjoyed seeing Umar's dance!! Such a lovely chemistry between both of them. @realumarriaz the charmer and @zareen_khan looking gorgeous. Loved the whole Eid ambience.” One more fan wrote, “Amazing Song It's Just Mesmerizing Loving the Chemistry Total Bollywood Vibes...” Also Read - Jubilee: Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari and more come together in Vikramaditya Motwane's web series on the early days of Hindi cinema