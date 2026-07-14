Eisha Singh & Vijayendra Kumeria EXCLUSIVE: Juhi Muhi, reality shows and more [INTERVIEW]

In this exclusive interview, Eisha Singh and Vijayendra Kumeria talk about their new show 'Juhi Muhi'. The actors reveal details about the story, their characters, and their experience working together on set. They share what makes Juhi Muhi unique and their vision for the show.

In an exclusive chat, TV favourites Eisha Singh and Vijayendra Kumeria talk like never before about their upcoming show ‘Juhi Muhi’The duo share interesting insights about the story of Juhi Muhi, their individual characters and what makes this show different from regular TV dramas. They also speak candidly about their experience working together on set, the chemistry that they have and the bond they’ve built off-camera.But that’s not the only thing. In this fun, no-holds-barred chat, Eisha and Vijayendra also answer questions around the entertainment industry.