Ek Villain Returns Trailer: Intense action between Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham will leave you gripped; Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria add new twist

One of Bollywood's most iconic villains is back! Ek Villain Returns trailer has been creating a storm on the internet.

Manisha Mandal   |    June 30, 2022 3:59 PM IST

One of Bollywood’s most iconic villains is back! Ek Villain Returns starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani has been creating a huge stir online as the trailer will leave you gripped with its high-octane actioner and on the edge of the seats with its nail-biting and gripping plot. The trailer is just stunning and makes you know Who’s the villain? John and Arjun's face-off is simply WOW! While the leading ladies of the film add the twist in the end. The trailer has hit the right chord of the audience and how. Don't forget to watch the trailer Ek Villain Returns right here.

