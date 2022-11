View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Well, Urfi Javed has got a breather from trolls courtesy Elli AvrRam. The Swedish actress turned up at the Elle Beauty Awards 2022 in a voluminous outfit. The black and white gown showed off her cleavage in an ample manner. The whole outfit had the feel of a canopy. Elli AvrRam teamed it with a top knot that was done very stylishly. Fans did not like it a bit. They said that even Urfi Javed does better on some days. Take a look at some of the comments below...

Urfi Javed is known to be the most risque fashionista out there. She has made a name for herself with her clothes that defy all logic.