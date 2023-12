ELLE Graduates 2023 was a star-studded event that brought together some of the most talented and stylish divas of the ...

ELLE Graduates 2023 was a star-studded event that brought together some of the most talented and stylish divas of the industry. Animal fame Triptii Dimri, Radhika Madan, and many other leading ladies graced the occasion in their fashionable best, setting the red carpet on fire.Triptii Dimri, known for her mesmerizing performance in the film Animal, looked absolutely stunning in a glamorous ensemble. Her impeccable sense of style and poise made her the center of attention. Radhika Madan, who has been winning hearts with her versatile acting skills, made heads turn with her chic and trendy outfit. Her confidence and charisma added an extra charm to the event. The event was a celebration of young talent and fashion, with all the divas showcasing their unique style statements. From elegant gowns to edgy ensembles, the red carpet was filled with glamour and panache. ELLE Graduates 2023 proved to be a night of glitz and glamour, where these talented actresses shone brightly and left a lasting impression with their impeccable fashion choices.