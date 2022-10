Elli Avram on her Bollywood Journey: Elli Avram worked on many big Bollywood movies and worked with many big Bollywood stars. She worked in the movies Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur, Naane Varuven with Dhanush, and the recently released Goodbye with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika. She also shared screen space with Aamir Khan. She made her Bollywood debut with the movie Mickey Virus with Manish Paul. She also participated in the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss. In an interview, she shared her Bollywood journey and she also shared her experience working with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika. She said, "Rashmika is a sweet, chill, and super strong person." She also mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan knows everyone on social media and he is a cool person to hang out with. Watch the full video to learn more about it.