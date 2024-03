Watch the video to know all the latest updates regarding Elvish Yadav snake venom controversy.

Elvish Yadav got arrested in a snake venom case and has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody. He's such a popular YouTuber with over 16 million followers on Instagram and 14 million followers on YouTube. Since his time on Bigg Boss, he's been in the limelight a lot due to his personal and professional life. He even released multiple albums after the show. The snake venom case came into the spotlight in November last year, and initially, Elvish denied all the allegations against him. But now, according to sources, it seems like he has accepted the allegations. Watch the video to know more.