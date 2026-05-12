Elvish Yadav Receives Death Threat in Name of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang; 10 Crore Rupees Demanded Within 2 Days

Elvish Yadav is back in the headlines, but this time it is for something seriously scary. Reports are coming in that the YouTuber has received a massive death threat, allegedly in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. And get this the person behind the message is demanding a whopping Rs 10 crore, giving Elvish a deadline of just two days. This news has sent shockwaves through his massive fan base and triggered major security concerns. In this video, we are diving deep into the full story. We'll look at the mysterious foreign number used to send the extortion threat and the role of the accu

Elvish Yadav is back in the headlines, but this time it is for something seriously scary. Reports are coming in that the YouTuber has received a massive death threat, allegedly in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. And get this—the person behind the message is demanding a whopping Rs 10 crore, giving Elvish a deadline of just two days. This news has sent shockwaves through his massive fan base and triggered major security concerns. In this video, we are diving deep into the full story. We’ll look at the mysterious foreign number used to send the extortion threat and the role of the accused, Randeep Malik. We also have updates on how the Gurugram Police, the Cyber Cell, and the Crime Branch are teaming up to track down the source. Is this a genuine threat from an organized crime syndicate, or is someone just using a notorious gang's name to spread fear? We are also revisiting a past firing incident linked to Elvish to see if there’s a connection.