There's a lot of buzz about Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav and Urvashi Rautela, and Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan shooting couple music videos after Bigg Boss OTT 2 show. Watch the video to know more.

From Elvish Yadav and Urvashi Rautela to Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar, there seems to be a lot of buzz and speculation about these celebrity pairings. Let's dive into what's brewing. Elvish Yadav and Urvashi Rautela: These two popular personalities have been seen together in various social media posts and videos, sparking rumors of a possible romantic connection.Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar, a renowned singer, have been seen together in a music video, leading fans to wonder if there's something more than just a professional association. While their chemistry is undeniable, it's best to wait for an official statement from the celebrities themselves. Elvish Yadav is enjoying a booming success in the industry ever since he lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. He is currently making headlines for his new song with popular Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. The teaser of the romantic music video ‘Hum Toh Deewane’ is gaining immense love and popularity from the audience. Watch the video to know more.