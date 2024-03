Elvish Yadav's father has finally spoken up about the snake venom controversy, and he's standing by his son, claiming his innocence. Watch the video to know more.

Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and social media personality from India. He gained fame through his comedy sketches, vines, and entertaining videos on his YouTube channel. Elvish is known for his humorous take on relatable situations, often incorporating funny characters and witty dialogues. He has a large following on social media platforms and his videos have garnered millions of views. Elvish Yadav has become a well-known name in the Indian digital entertainment industry, and his popularity continues to grow.