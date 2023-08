YouTuber Elvish Yadav lifts a trophy and takes home Rs 25 lakh in prize money. Watch the video to know about his journey in the show.

On Monday night, the eagerly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale took place, and prominent Haryana-born YouTuber Elvish Yadav was declared the competition's victor. Elvish received Rs 25 lakh in prize money in addition to the Bigg Boss trophy. Elvish had joined the house as a wild card and had only stayed there for four weeks, whereas the other four contestants, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, and Manisha Rani, had been there from the start. The vlogger's enormous fan base organized car and bike parades and made a big effort to vote for him. It's been an amazing adventure for him within the house! He quickly conquered hearts thanks to his funny one-liners and confident demeanor.