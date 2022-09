The Emmy Awards 2022 were organized at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of Emmy Awards 2022. Watch video.

Emmy Awards 2022 winners: The Emmy Awards 2022 were organized at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. HBO recorded several wins as Hollywood actress Zendaya won an award for lead actress in a drama series for Euphoria, while Lee Juny-jae won best lead actor in the same category. Lee Jung-jae has become the first Asian star to win an Emmy award. The White Lotus was the biggest winner of the award, with 10 prizes, including the best-limited series. Check out the full list of Emmy Awards 2022. Watch video.