Emraan Hashmi celebrates his birthday with fans: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi celebrated his birthday in a unique way by sharing joy with the paparazzi and fans. The actor was seen cutting a cake with the media and clicking selfies with his fans, as they showered him with love and birthday wishes. Emraan, who is known for his intense performances in movies, looked elated and grateful for the love and affection he received on his special day. The paparazzi and fans alike were delighted to be a part of the actor's birthday celebrations, making it a memorable event for everyone involved. It was a heartwarming gesture by Emraan to acknowledge the role of the media and fans in his success and popularity.